Kind-hearted policeman makes young girl's Christmas

PC helps organise presents to be delivered to crime victim

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

A KIND-hearted policeman has teamed up with a local store to help deliver presents to a young girl who faced a bleak Christmas after a traumatic year.

Pc Darryl MacAndrew, of Newbury Neighbourhood policing team, worked with the owners of CEX gaming in the Kennet Shopping centre after being made aware of the sad case involving a young victim of crime.

Circumstances had left her and her family in a difficult financial situation, in addition to the traumatic incidents she had endured.

Moved by the girl’s plight, Pc MacAndrew contacted the victim’s mother and found out what, if anything, he could do to help.

So he contacted CEX and the shop provided a collection of gifts, including a PlayStation, games and a DVD.

Pc MacAndrew said: “It has been my privilege to put efforts in to provide this young victim of crime some form of happy Christmas at a time which has been very difficult and emotional for her.

“I wish to express my deep appreciation and thanks to the CEX staff including James Oldham [manager] and Rachel Sebastiao, Lauren Crerand, Nick Deacon and Tom Privett, as well as the Kennet Shopping centre management office.

“While the young girl will be blown away by such a present from ‘Santa’, the staff at CEX and the Kennet Shopping centre and I will know what we have achieved for her collectively and be happy knowing that she can attempt to end an extremely sad and difficult year on a high.”

