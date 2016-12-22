go

Christmas carol concert raises funds for Newbury charity

Swings and Smiles' Carols by Candlelight hailed as success

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

A FESTIVE carol service in aid of Newbury-based charity Swings & Smiles is expected to have raised more than £1,000.

The annual Carols by Candlelight was held at St Mark’s Church in Englefield earlier this month and heard a selection of seasonal music and songs from local performers.

Swings and Smiles development manager Tor Sanders said: “It was a wonderful occasion with Swings & Smiles children providing some of the music as well as Englefield Primary School choir.”

The event was attended by patrons Chris Tarrant OBE, Mary Cameron and Richard Benyon MP, with readings from High Sheriff of Berkshire Victoria Fishburn and BBC reporter Allen Sinclair.

All proceeds will go to Swings & Smiles, which provides support to local children with special needs and their families.

For further details, visit www.swingsandsmiles.co.uk 

