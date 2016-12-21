M4 Hungerford collision involving 6 vehicles

THE M4 at Hungerford was the scene of a collision involving six vehicles this afternoon (Wed).

Thames Valley Police (TVP) were called at 3.12pm, to the M4 westbound between junction 14 (Hungerford) and junction 15 (Swindon).

No-one was seriously injured, or trapped, with possible minor injuries.

All three lanes of the carriageway were blocked following the collision and during vehicle recovery, but have since been re-opened.

Traffic queues were reported, including at Membury Services.

PHOTOGRAPH ROYAL BERKSHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE