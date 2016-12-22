go

Bucklebury Common car fire suspected arson

Firefighters also called to Upper Bucklebury chimney fire

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Bradfield farm outbuilding 50 per cent destroyed in fire

A CAR fire on Bucklebury Common during the early hours of this morning (Thurs) was a suspected arson.

One pump from Newbury was called at 2.30am to Bucklebury Common, where a Vauxhall Corsa was discovered well alight and abandoned on the main straight of road between the common and Bucklebury village.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hosereel.

The car was destroyed in the blaze.

No-one was hurt.

The cause was put down to a suspected arson.

Firefighters left the scene at 3.40am.

Yesterday evening (Wed) at 6pm, one pump was called to a chimney fire at a bungalow in Upper Bucklebury.

Firefighters rodded the chimney from below and put water down the chimney from above to extinguish the fire, which saw embers rising from the top of the cimney.

No-one was hurt.

Firefighters left the scene after about two hours.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury

Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury

Man attacks and robs 12-year-old boy in Thatcham

Man attacks and robs 12-year-old boy in Thatcham

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham

Family of woman who died in Hungerford Tesco fatal collision pay tribute

Family of Tesco fatal collision pay tribute

News

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham
News

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham

Victim hospitalised after assault

 
Beautiful cat puts new home at top of Christmas wish list
News

Beautiful cat puts new home at top of Christmas wish list

Elbowed out by 'younger newer models'

1comment

 
News

Bucklebury Common car fire suspected arson

 
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
News

West Berkshire Councillors accused of bowing to “bureaucratic pressure”

2comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive