Bucklebury Common car fire suspected arson

A CAR fire on Bucklebury Common during the early hours of this morning (Thurs) was a suspected arson.

One pump from Newbury was called at 2.30am to Bucklebury Common, where a Vauxhall Corsa was discovered well alight and abandoned on the main straight of road between the common and Bucklebury village.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hosereel.

The car was destroyed in the blaze.

No-one was hurt.

The cause was put down to a suspected arson.

Firefighters left the scene at 3.40am.

Yesterday evening (Wed) at 6pm, one pump was called to a chimney fire at a bungalow in Upper Bucklebury.

Firefighters rodded the chimney from below and put water down the chimney from above to extinguish the fire, which saw embers rising from the top of the cimney.

No-one was hurt.

Firefighters left the scene after about two hours.