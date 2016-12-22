go

Beautiful cat puts new home at top of Christmas wish list

Elbowed out by 'younger newer models'

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

A CAT elbowed out by ‘younger newer models’ for months is forlornly still waiting for a home of her own at Christmas.

This beautiful calico tortoiseshell female is a “delightful little lady” according to Newbury Cats Protection, with a wonderful home of her own top of her Christmas wish list.

“Poppy is currently looking for a retirement home at Newbury Cats Protection,” said Chloe Cooke, a senior cat care assistant for the charity.

“She has sadly spent most of 2016 in Cats Protection care.

“Poppy is 14 years young and is constantly being overlooked in favour of younger cats.

“She is currently having a tiny tablet daily for an on-going medical condition, which Newbury Cats Protection is happy to consider covering veterinary costs for.”

Like all cats that leave the centre, Poppy is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, flea’d and wormed and also comes with four weeks free pet insurance.

Poppy, who would make a great companion and does not wish to share her home with other pets, is at the Adoption Centre in Curridge Road, Curridge, RG18 9DH.

If you feel you are able to offer Poppy her forever home, please contact Newbury Cats Protection on (01635) 200111 or email newbury@cats.org.uk

  • Adama

    22/12/2016 - 11:11

    What a beautiful little moggie. I wish I were able to take her in. Adopted a 16 year old from Newbury Cats Protection a long time ago and she had a wonderful 5 years in retirement before she left us. No doubt Poppy deserves the same love and affection.

