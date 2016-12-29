go

Intelligent border collie cross seeks new home

Affectionate three-year-old loves sofa snuggles

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

A STRIKING young border collie cross who loves green spaces and sofa snuggles would love a new home.

Three-year-old Max, is an energetic chap who loves being out and about, is highly intelligent and a keen learner so would love an owner who can support this with training and keeping his mind active.

 Jenny Hopkins, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, says:

 “Max is a very affectionate boy once he gets to know you and loves a snuggle on the sofa. He is looking for a home with sensible teenagers or adults only. Whilst he has mixed with dogs here in the rehoming centre he can be apprehensive, but he could potentially live with a calm female dog who can show him the ropes.

 “Max would be best suited to owners with collie experience who can take their time with him and be respectful of his tentative nature when being handled. In the right home with plenty of TLC and a dash of patience Max will thrive.”

 If you think you could be Max’s special someone, please call the staff at Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292. As Max is currently with a foster family until he finds his ‘fur-ever’ home, please contact the centre before coming to visit him.

 Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for nearly 17,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Ireland.

For more information about the charity’s work, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

