Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham

A MAN was left with a broken nose and eye socket after a brutal attack in Greenham.

The savage assault took place at about 9.30pm on Saturday December 17 in Bronte Rise, Nightingales Estate.

The victim, a young man, was walking down an alleyway close to the local shops when he was approached by between four or five men.

He was told to hand over his wallet and was then assaulted by the men. He was struck in the face and fell to the ground.

The offenders then continued to kick the victim, before leaving the scene.

The victim received severe bruising to the face, a broken eye socket and a broken nose. He attended Basingstoke Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The men are described as between twenty and thirty years old, all dressed in dark clothing with their hoods up and faces covered.

Investigating officer Det Con Christopher Andrews of Newbury Force CID said: "This incident has left the victim with injuries which required hospital treatment.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could relate to it, to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101."

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.