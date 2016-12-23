go

The Changing Face of Newbury: Part 11

What decade was this picture of Newbury bus station taken?

The Changing Face of Newbury: Part 11

Do you know in what decade this picture of the bus station was taken?

This is just one of more than 100 fascinating photographs contained in a new book called The Changing Face of Newbury, written by local author and historian Tony Higgott.

Newburytoday will featured more nostalgic pictures from the book over the next few days – each with a question for you to answer. The answer to today's poser will be revealed tomorrow.

The answer to yesterday's question about what decade the Railway Hotel was demolished is the 1980s.

The Changing Face of Newbury is available, priced £9.95, from the publisher Countryside Books’ website at www.countrysidebooks.co.uk

