Newbury choir to grace the airwaves on Christmas Day

WAKE to the sounds of carols performed by a Newbury choir on Christmas morning.

InCantata were recorded at Reading Minster for BBC Berkshire's 20th annual Christmas Carol service.

Choir member, Jay Handscombe, said that the event was wonderful and that she was thrilled to be there.

"It was just something really beautiful to participate in and be a part of," she said. "It was wonderful to be part of the service and sing to such a large audience. It is thought 600-1,000 people attended the service."

InCantata joined Bulmershe Ensemble, who were finalists on Gareth Malone's The Choir: Best in Britain, the Reading Community Gospel Choir, Thames Valley Chorus and Windsor Girls School Choir .

Led by their Musical Director, Nic Cope, InCantata’s choir members sang That First Nowell by Don Besig and The Colours of Christmas by John Rutter.

The last carol of the evening was O Come All Ye Faithful, complemented with descant by the choirs.

InCantata has been busy over the Christmas period, singing in local hospitals, nursing homes, local department stores and banks, as well as private functions.

You can hear Incantata at 9am on Christmas Day aired on BBC Berkshire.

The choir meet each Wednesday morning from 9.15am until 11.15am at Mary's Church Hall, Greenham and will be holding open sessions throughout January.

For more visit www.incantata.co.uk