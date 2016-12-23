NEWBURY is once again embracing the festive spirit this December with the town adorned with decorations and lights.

And in an effort to make sure there’s a bit of Christmas cheer in every corner of Newbury, town hall caretaker Richie Sharp has taken the time to decorate the Wharf public toilets.

Mr Sharp, who has been employed by the council since 2012, decided to brighten up the loos with baubles, tinsel and paper snowflakes, which he paid for himself.

He said: “I did it for Hallowe’en and everyone liked them and I got some nice comments from parents and their kids.

“I had some left over so I’ve tried to use them with the Christmas decorations I bought, so there’s a bit of a Nightmare Before Christmas-theme going on.

“I never thought about getting reimbursed for the decorations.

“I just wanted to put a smile on people’s faces.”

Mr Sharp makes regular checks on the toilets throughout the day, making sure they are in a suitable condition.

And earlier this month the toilets were awarded a gold standard certificate at the annual Loo of the Year Awards, thanks to Mr Sharp’s management.

Newbury Town Council community services manager Granville Taylor paid tribute to the hard work of Mr Sharp.

He said: “The town council appreciates all the effort Richie has put into this.

“He’s certainly raised the standard of the toilets.

“We are grateful for his hard work.”