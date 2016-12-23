Plans for homes on former Theale sewer works submitted

PLANS to build homes at a former sewage treatment site in Theale have been submitted.

Thames Water has applied to build 88 homes at the former sewage treatment works off Blossom Lane and adjacent to the M4.

Twenty-six of the homes (30 per cent) would be affordable and access would come from Blossom Lane. The plans also include a children’s play area. The application has so far attracted five objections from residents, all of whom have concerns over the volume of traffic accessing the site.

Agents Savills, for Thames Water, said that the scheme would provide housing in a sustainable location. The west of the site lies in a low probability flood area, while the eastern edge falls within a medium probability zone and will be retained as public open space.

The buildings associated with the treatment works have been demolished, but some foundations remain and a water main through the site will need relocating.

The site was included in a draft version of West Berkshire Council Housing Site Allocations Development Plan Document, which identified preferred housing sites across the district.

However, in 2015 the council decided not to include the site as it considered further work was required to assess its suitability in terms of its road access and the relationship between the site and the existing development.

To view the plans enter 16/02850/OUTMAJ into West Berkshire Council planning website.