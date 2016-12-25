go

The Changing Face of Newbury: Part 13

What decade was this picture of Boots taken?

Do you know in which decade this picture of Boots was taken?

This is just one of more than 100 fascinating photographs contained in a new book called The Changing Face of Newbury, written by local author and historian Tony Higgott.

The answer to yesterday's question about what decade the picture of Cheap Street was taken is the 1960s.

The answer to today's poser is revealed below.

The Changing Face of Newbury is available, priced £9.95, from the publisher Countryside Books’ website at www.countrysidebooks.co.uk

The picture of Boots was taken in the 1960s.

