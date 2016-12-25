go

Merry Christmas to one and all!

Season's greetings from Newburytoday.co.uk and the Newbury Weekly News

Christmas tree

Merry Christmas to all our readers, advertisers and contributors from the team at Newburytoday.co.uk

We'll still be around over the holiday period to provide you with breaking news as it happens.

And the Newbury Weekly News will be published as usual next Thursday, December 29.

  • TerryJH

    25/12/2016 - 10:10

    Nice sentiment. Pity about the 25% price rise of the hard copy. Quite unexpected but it will save me £52 a year!!

