Merry Christmas to one and all!

Independent Newbury outlet announces impending closure
Merry Christmas to all our readers, advertisers and contributors from the team at Newburytoday.co.uk
We'll still be around over the holiday period to provide you with breaking news as it happens.
And the Newbury Weekly News will be published as usual next Thursday, December 29.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
TerryJH
25/12/2016 - 10:10
Nice sentiment. Pity about the 25% price rise of the hard copy. Quite unexpected but it will save me £52 a year!!
Reply