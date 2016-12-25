West Berkshire charity celebrates after gaining industry accredited status

A CHARITY offering counselling to young adults in West Berkshire has been awarded accredited service status by the national governing body.

Time to Talk West Berkshire made the announcement last week after receiving accreditation from the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP).

Time to Talk West Berkshire has been operating across the district for more than 30 years and provides confidential, free-of-charge counselling for 11- to 25-year-olds.

The accreditation is seen as the quality standard for organisations providing counselling services across the UK.

Chairman of trustees, Janice Powell, paid tribute to the hard work of the charity’s clinical lead, Davina Nicholson, and office manager Luisa Rayner.

She said: “We always knew that Time to Talk West Berkshire provided an excellent, vital service to the young people of the area, but to have this accreditation will make a difference to our standing within the counselling community.

“It will give confidence to our funders and supporters, to the local schools who contract with us, and to the colleges who recommend our services to prospective new counsellors.”

Davina Nicholson, said: “At this time, the mental health issues of young people have been making headlines once again.

“This accredited service status gives us the extra confidence that our processes and systems are of a truly high quality when measured against exacting national standards and that the service we provide will be of real help to our service users.

“We are very excited about gaining this recognition, but my team’s biggest achievement is each young person whose future life is improved by coming to Time to Talk West Berkshire.”

Time to Talk is currently looking to recruit a new trustee, who has financial management experience, to the board.

For more information on how to get involved with the charity, visit t2twb.org