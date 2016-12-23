go

Man arrested after alleged assault on 16-year-old boy in Baughurst

Serious injuries with police appeal for witnesses

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Cordon thrown around area at Baughurst park land

A MAN has been arrested after an alleged assault on a 16-year-old boy in Baughurst last night, who suffered serious injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, police were called at 8.56pm yesterday (Thursday), to a report that a 16-year-old boy had been injured.

The alleged assault took place by a block of garages in the Long Grove area.

The 16-year-old boy sustained a wound in his armpit area and was taken to hospital.

His injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

A 59-year-old man from Baughurst has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently in police custody.

A cordon remains in place in the Long Grove area today while officers carry out enquiries.

Police have assured people they do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Basingstoke CID on the non-emergency police telephone number 101, quoting 44160482241.

