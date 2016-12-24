The best dressed window goes to...

MORE than 50 Newbury town centre businesses put forward their Christmas displays in a bid to be crowned the Best Dressed Business Window 2016.

The competition was judged on Thursday, December 8, by mayor of Newbury Julian Swift-Hook and Newbury Weekly News editor Andy Murrill.

Owing to this year’s high standards, the joint-winners of the independents category were announced as Natures Corner and Willow & Blooms, whose displays judges said brought a new level of originality and imagination.

There were also prizes for the Best Dressed Business Window 2016 for a chain group, which went to John Lewis, and for a charity/not-for-profit organisation, which went to Newbury library.

Newbury’s Best Dressed Window competition was organised by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with the Newbury Weekly News, Newbury Racecourse and David Clulow.

The event continues to grow, with a record number of businesses from around the town participating in this year’s competition.

Newbury BID events manager Laura Adamson said: “The Best Dressed Business Window 2016 competition has been a great success and we have been delighted with the uptake from the businesses this year.

“Congratulations to all of those who took part. Thanks to you the town has been looking particularly festive.”

Newbury BID is a community interest company, responsible for managing the town centre.

Its work includes the marketing and promotion of Newbury and the development of links between organisations and the community.