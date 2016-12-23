E fit of man who robbed 12-year-old boy in Thatcham released by police

POLICE are searching for this man who carried out a “nasty, unprovoked attack” on a 12-year-old boy in Thatcham last week.

The boy was elbowed off his scooter into bushes before having his phone taken from his pocket and then kicked in the ribs by the man, believed to be in his 20s or early 30s, who then cycled away.

The boy’s phone was recovered in Horne Road, Thatcham.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place near the Co-op in Station Road at around 4pm on Friday, December 16.

An e fit based on the description of the robber was released by police today (Friday, December 23)

Det Con Claire Midwinter of Newbury CID said: “This was a busy time of the day and we understand that there were a number of people walking past this location at the time of the incident.

“This may have appeared to be youngsters messing around.

“We urge anyone to call us if they have any information which would help us identify a suspect for this nasty, unprovoked attack.

“A 12-year-old boy has been left scared and worried to leave his home due to this incident.”

The robber is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, muscular and well-built. He had stubble on his chin, curly light brown hair and big bushy eyebrows. He had two dark circles under each eye.

He was wearing a bandana with a pattern similar to red stars on it and a black hooded top with Adidas across the chest, with the hood down.

He had dark jogging bottoms with white stripes down either side of the leg and both legs were ripped at the knee. He wore black Nike trainers with a blue sole.

His sleeves were rolled up and was wearing a purple and bright green rubber bracelet on his wrist.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Midwinter via the Thames Valley Police Enquiry Centre on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .