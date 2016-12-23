Hunt is on for handbag snatcher

POLICE are searching for a man who snatched a woman's handbag - and they have appealed for any witnesses.

The incident happened between 12pm and 12.30pm on Friday, December 15.

As the 21-year-old woman waswalking along the towpath at Greenham Mill, towards Tesco on the A4. a man ran past her and snatched her handbag.

A few seconds later a second man ran past and pushed her to the ground.

The handbag contained a pink tiger shaped purse containing cash.

The victim sustained minor injuries to her forehead and hand but did not require hospital treatment.

One of the offenders was wearing a dark top with the hood up and blue jeans.

Investigating officer, PC Andy Philpott from Newbury CID, said: “This was an unprovoked and frightening theft that has left the victim badly shaken. I would ask anyone who may have witnessed two men acting suspiciously on or around the towpath to contact me on the 24 hour number 101.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”