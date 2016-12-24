Car blaze on motorway

A car was completely burnt out following a fire on the M4 this morning (Saturday).

Crews from Whitley Wood and Caversham Road fire stations in Reading , as well as Newbury fire station, were called to the incident on the London bound carriageway at around 8.30am between junctions 13 (Newbury) and 12 (Theale) .

All traffic was halted for around half an hour while firefighters dealt with the incident and the vehicle was moved to the hard shoulder.