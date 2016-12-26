George Michael's family release statement after his death

THE POP singer George Michael who lived in Goring has died over Christmas.

Police have confirmed that his death was unexplained but not suspicious.

Thames Valley Police yesterday (Sunday) released the following statement on behalf of the family of George Michael:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Thames Valley Police also released the following statement regarding the unexplained death:

“Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2pm Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place.”

Landlady , Mary Galer, of The Miller of Mansfield pub, in the High Street, Goring, said the superstar was a regular patron and she and her husband, Nick Galer, and all the regulars were: "Shocked," said Mrs Galer.

"It's absolutely devastating news," said Mrs Galer.

"He was a lovely man and a legend in the music industry.

