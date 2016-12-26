go

Traditional boxing day hunt in Lambourn

Drag hunt hosted by Vine and Craven hunt

THE TRADITIONAL boxing day hunt set off from Lambourn this morning (Monday).

Hosts, the Vine and Craven hunt, provided a colourful spectacle with members wearing red and black 'hunting pinks' .

The party gathered in Lambourn to pass an equally traditional stirrup cup, quaffing a seasonal and warming drink of port - and partake in seasonal refreshments, such as hot sausage rolls and mince pies.

The hunting party then clattered off down Lambourn High Street, to the sounding of the hunting horn and baying of hounds.

For further coverage, including photographs capturing the atmosphere of the hunt pick up a copy of Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.

  • ginga

    26/12/2016 - 22:10

    Why all the angry/sad emoticons? It was a drag hunt, not a fox hunt!

