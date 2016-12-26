Baby born to south Oxfordshire couple on Christmas Day

THE FIRST baby born on Christmas Day at the Royal Berkshire Hospital was a girl.

Baby Matilda was born at 3.15am at the Reading hospital, weighing 7lb 10oz.

Proud father, Jim McGlone, said his wife, Carolyn, and new baby daughter, Matilda, were "Doing well," he said.

Matilda's arrival into the world could either have been last thing Christmas eve, he said, or first thing Christmas Day.

However the new arrival chose to take her time and was now enjoying cuddles with grandparents, he said, after a long labour.

"I was there the whole way through, it was good, new experience - our first one - it's good to end up with a special Christmas present," he said.

"It made us feel very festive!"

The new family enjoyed a late Christmas dinner, courtesy of Mr McGlone's mother:

"We had Christmas dinner last night - my mum delivered a big Tupperware container full of Christmas dinner," he said

"We've not had any pudding yet but there's sure to be some left over!"

Mum and baby were busy feeding when the family was contacted by Newburytoday, however Mr McGlone paid homage to the midwives at the hospital's maternity department, who he said really looked after his wife and daughter and during a very busy time.

The hospital's assistant ward manager, Melissa Redfern, said the maternity ward was "Still very busy," she said on Boxing Day, but staff were enjoying chocolates and gifts from new mothers and their families: "To keep us going," she said.

Other local babies born on Christmas Day at the hospital included a boy, at 8.11am to Nicola Crossan, of Calcot and a girl, born at 6.35pm to Amanda Cooper of Tilehurst.

"Our congratulations to the families with babies born over the Christmas period, the teams worked very very hard," said Ms Redfern.

The maternity ward supports fundraising via the hospital's Stork's Fund charity, set up to provide facilities such as the parent craft teaching room, together with information and literature to support and help new parents.

For more information about the Stork's Fund and other hospital charities visit www.royalberkshire.nhs.uk