Sixty-year-old man dies in Highclere collision

A343 reopen following crash this morning

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

01635 886632

police

A 60-year-old man has died in a collision in Highclere this morning (Weds).

Police were called at 4.31am after a white Mercedes Sprinter van was in collision with a tree between Three Legged Cross and the Yew Tree pub. 

The 60-year-old male driver, who was from the Andover area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Martin Mundy, from the Roads Policing Unit, said:“We are keen to speak to the driver of a Luton-type vehicle travelling southbound that may have passed the Mercedes just prior to the collision.

“We also understand that the driver of a Mazda car stopped to give assistance, but left the scene before we arrived. We would like that driver to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 085.

The A343 was closed in both directions following the fatal crash.

Sixty-year-old man dies following Highclere collision
Sixty-year-old man dies in Highclere collision

A343 reopen following crash this morning

 
