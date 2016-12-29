go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, we lead with the death of Watership Down author Richard Adams, who died on Christmas Eve. 

In other news, tributes have been paid to pop star George Michael, who died at his home in Goring-on-Thames.

Also this week, Council-owned land could be given away to developers to meet the increasing demand for affordable housing in West Berkshire.

In Hungerford, a public meeting has been called to challenge the assertion that Hungerford residents want 119 new homes built on land off the town’s Salisbury Road.

In Thatcham this week, a man has been jailed for attacking his girlfriend while holding their daughter in his arms. 

And on the Hampshire pages, approval to dump sewage into a brook has caused outrage.  

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

