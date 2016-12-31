These were the 10 most viewed stories on newburytoday in 2016:

1. Storm strikes West Berkshire

2. Serious collision closes A339 through Newbury

3. Car hits Hungerford Tesco

4. Police confirm attempted abduction of eight-year-old girl in Shaw

5. Four killed and 12 injured in A34 crash

6. Tom Hardy stops off for a coffee in Thatcham

7. IKEA Reading closed following death

8. A34 at a standstill at East Ilsley after three-vehicle crash

9. Man killed after being hit by a car in Newbury

10. Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury

