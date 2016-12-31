go

The 10 most viewed stories on newburytoday in 2016

Here are the stories that you read the most over the past 12 months

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

These were the 10 most viewed stories on newburytoday in 2016:

1. Storm strikes West Berkshire 

http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/19277/storm-strikes-west-berkshire.html 

2. Serious collision closes A339 through Newbury

http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/16950/Serious-collision-closes-A339-through-Newbury.html

3. Car hits Hungerford Tesco 

http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/20075/two-people-trapped-in-collapsing-hungerford-tesco-superstore.html 

4. Police confirm attempted abduction of eight-year-old girl in Shaw 

http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/17909/Police-confirm-attempted-abduction-of-eight.html 

5. Four killed and 12 injured in A34 crash

http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/18944/four-killed-and-12-injured-in-a34-crash.html 

6. Tom Hardy stops off for a coffee in Thatcham 

http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/20053/tom-hardy-stops-off-for-coffee-in-thatcham.html 

7. IKEA Reading closed following death

http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/19583/ikea-reading-closed-following-death.html 

8. A34 at a standstill at East Ilsley after three-vehicle crash

http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/19054/a34-at-a-standstill-at-east-ilsley-after-three-vehicle-crash.html 

9. Man killed after being hit by a car in Newbury 

http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/17323/Man-killed-after-being-hit-by.html 

10. Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury

http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/news/20178/armed-men-threaten-m-s-staff-during-early-morning-raid-in-newbury.html 

