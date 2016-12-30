go

Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham Business Park

Witness heard "banging" coming from lorry trailer

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

police

A LORRY-LOAD of suspected illegal immigrants was discovered in the back of an HGV at Greenham Business Park on Thursday last week.

Officers were called to Ministry Road after a witness heard banging coming from the back of the lorry at around 1.45pm before 18 foreign nationals were found in the trailer.

Paramedics were also at the scene with a number of those discovered believed to have been taken ill.

One eye witness described hearing noises from the back of the vehicle as the lorry tried to manoeuvre around the business park.

The witness told the Newbury Weekly News: “The vehicle was trying to get around where we were but the way the cars were parked it blocked his way through.

“He started to reverse back, which is quite a difficult manoeuvre for a 7.5-tonne lorry, and when he did that I could hear banging coming from the back.

“I ran up to the driver, but he didn’t speak a word of English so I called the police.

“Eighteen of them were brought out the back and I understand quite a few of them were unwell – ambulances were there and all sorts.”

He added: “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Thames Valley Police spokesman Gareth Ford-Lloyd said 18 people had been detained and the matter was now being dealt with by the Home Office.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • thepublandlord

    30/12/2016 - 18:06

    b

    Reply

  • thepublandlord

    30/12/2016 - 17:05

    LITTLE Britain is right. The inn is full and so is the stable.....We have had enough. Please say how many we should let in. Another 2 million ? 10 million ? We have ex service people sleeping on the streets. What about some compassion for them .Stick to knitting Peruvian hats..

    Reply

    • Bombey

      30/12/2016 - 19:07

      indeed - how many ex service men sleeping rough have you invited into your home this christmas?

      Reply

  • Ihavenonickname

    30/12/2016 - 14:02

    Such a sad story to read at Christmas. I wish them all well and hope their plight is soon settled. So sad to read some of the 'Little Britain' mentality comments here. We are still the world's fifth most wealthy economy and can well afford to extend hospitality to these fellow human beings. Have some compassion!

    Reply

    • Tommy

      30/12/2016 - 23:11

      Whilst I honestly feel very sad for some of these people perhaps you could answer this. Why is it in their quest for safety do so many travel through several other European countries to get to the UK when they could quite easily stay / apply for asylum in one of those other countries !

      Reply

    • Tommy

      30/12/2016 - 23:11

      Whilst I honestly feel very sad for some of these people perhaps you could answer this. Why is it in their quest for safety do so many travel through several other European countries to get to the UK when they could quite easily stay / apply for asylum in one of those other countries !

      Reply

  • Hammerthebookie

    30/12/2016 - 12:12

    Why spend the money processing them ?? Fill the lorry with diesel & send the driver & the immigrants back from wherever they came from with a police escort. What disgusts me more, is everyday we hear of an over-stretched NHS & these immigrants get ambulances , which could be used elsewhere for someone who has paid all there lives paying for our NHS. I am not a racist, just bloody fed up of a Government who are failing the elderly , sick, disabled, poor, homeless of Britain .........

    Reply

    • rosebud

      30/12/2016 - 19:07

      I couldn't agree more, I too am totally sick to the back teeth of hearing these stories, as has been said it doesn't seem to be a problem to find houses, summon ambulances etc etc as soon as the word immigrant is mentioned. Only two days ago we were told we could have to wait weeks now to see a GP. Charity begins at home, sort our own country out before bringing more people in.

      Reply

    • Louise

      Louise

      30/12/2016 - 14:02

      Absolutely correct; those misguided fools who say we always welcome them, should read up on Trojan Horses. The driver should be prosecuted, which is the law, but unlikely to happen.

      Reply

    • Ihavenonickname

      30/12/2016 - 14:02

      Shame on you. We are the world's fifth most wealthy economy. Have some COMPASSION!

      Reply

      • danny2300

        30/12/2016 - 16:04

        ^ Get a life! If you are so hospitable why not invite them to come live with you?

        Reply

      • danny2300

        30/12/2016 - 16:04

        ^ Get a life! If you are so hospitable why not invite them to come live with you?

        Reply

Show more comments

George Michael's family release statement after his death

George Michael's family release statement after his death

Sixty-year-old man dies in Highclere collision

Sixty-year-old man dies following Highclere collision

Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham Business Park

Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham business park

Baby born to south Oxfordshire couple on Christmas Day

Baby born to south Oxfordshire couple on Christmas Day

News

police
News

Man who died in Highclere collision is named

Sixty-year-old courier driver killed after van collided with tree on A343

 
Bus bursts into flames in Woolton Hill
News

Bus bursts into flames in Woolton Hill

Firefighters spend an hour and a half tackling blaze

 
News

Council to share services with Bracknell Forest

 
News

Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham Business Park

17comments

 
News

Sing for Peace 2016 at Highclere Castle raises £10,000

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive