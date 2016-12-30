Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham Business Park
A LORRY-LOAD of suspected illegal immigrants was discovered in the back of an HGV at Greenham Business Park on Thursday last week.
Officers were called to Ministry Road after a witness heard banging coming from the back of the lorry at around 1.45pm before 18 foreign nationals were found in the trailer.
Paramedics were also at the scene with a number of those discovered believed to have been taken ill.
One eye witness described hearing noises from the back of the vehicle as the lorry tried to manoeuvre around the business park.
The witness told the Newbury Weekly News: “The vehicle was trying to get around where we were but the way the cars were parked it blocked his way through.
“He started to reverse back, which is quite a difficult manoeuvre for a 7.5-tonne lorry, and when he did that I could hear banging coming from the back.
“I ran up to the driver, but he didn’t speak a word of English so I called the police.
“Eighteen of them were brought out the back and I understand quite a few of them were unwell – ambulances were there and all sorts.”
He added: “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Thames Valley Police spokesman Gareth Ford-Lloyd said 18 people had been detained and the matter was now being dealt with by the Home Office.
thepublandlord
30/12/2016 - 18:06
b
Reply
thepublandlord
30/12/2016 - 17:05
LITTLE Britain is right. The inn is full and so is the stable.....We have had enough. Please say how many we should let in. Another 2 million ? 10 million ? We have ex service people sleeping on the streets. What about some compassion for them .Stick to knitting Peruvian hats..
Reply
Bombey
30/12/2016 - 19:07
indeed - how many ex service men sleeping rough have you invited into your home this christmas?
Reply
Ihavenonickname
30/12/2016 - 14:02
Such a sad story to read at Christmas. I wish them all well and hope their plight is soon settled. So sad to read some of the 'Little Britain' mentality comments here. We are still the world's fifth most wealthy economy and can well afford to extend hospitality to these fellow human beings. Have some compassion!
Reply
Tommy
30/12/2016 - 23:11
Whilst I honestly feel very sad for some of these people perhaps you could answer this. Why is it in their quest for safety do so many travel through several other European countries to get to the UK when they could quite easily stay / apply for asylum in one of those other countries !
Reply
Hammerthebookie
30/12/2016 - 12:12
Why spend the money processing them ?? Fill the lorry with diesel & send the driver & the immigrants back from wherever they came from with a police escort. What disgusts me more, is everyday we hear of an over-stretched NHS & these immigrants get ambulances , which could be used elsewhere for someone who has paid all there lives paying for our NHS. I am not a racist, just bloody fed up of a Government who are failing the elderly , sick, disabled, poor, homeless of Britain .........
Reply
rosebud
30/12/2016 - 19:07
I couldn't agree more, I too am totally sick to the back teeth of hearing these stories, as has been said it doesn't seem to be a problem to find houses, summon ambulances etc etc as soon as the word immigrant is mentioned. Only two days ago we were told we could have to wait weeks now to see a GP. Charity begins at home, sort our own country out before bringing more people in.
Reply
Louise
30/12/2016 - 14:02
Absolutely correct; those misguided fools who say we always welcome them, should read up on Trojan Horses. The driver should be prosecuted, which is the law, but unlikely to happen.
Reply
Ihavenonickname
30/12/2016 - 14:02
Shame on you. We are the world's fifth most wealthy economy. Have some COMPASSION!
Reply
danny2300
30/12/2016 - 16:04
^ Get a life! If you are so hospitable why not invite them to come live with you?
Reply
