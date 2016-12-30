Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham business park

A LORRY-LOAD of suspected illegal immigrants was discovered in the back of an HGV at Greenham Business Park on Thursday last week.

Officers were called to Ministry Road after a witness heard banging coming from the back of the lorry at around 1.45pm before 18 foreign nationals were found in the trailer.

Paramedics were also at the scene with a number of those discovered believed to have been taken ill.

One eye witness described hearing noises from the back of the vehicle as the lorry tried to manoeuvre around the business park.

The witness told the Newbury Weekly News: “The vehicle was trying to get around where we were but the way the cars were parked it blocked his way through.

“He started to reverse back, which is quite a difficult manoeuvre for a 7.5-tonne lorry, and when he did that I could hear banging coming from the back.

“I ran up to the driver, but he didn’t speak a word of English so I called the police.

“Eighteen of them were brought out the back and I understand quite a few of them were unwell – ambulances were there and all sorts.”

He added: “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Thames Valley Police spokesman Gareth Ford-Lloyd said 18 people had been detained and the matter was now being dealt with by the Home Office.