Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one

A NEWBURY band have had their first taste of fame after their debut album rocked to the top of an online chart.

No Good Sons – Ken Lingus, Simon Catt, Mike Barbour and producer Martin Pawley – hit number one spot on the Amazon rock album chart when their album was released on December 9.

The band formed in 2015 and, after a few local performances and charity gigs, including regular slots at The Monument in Newbury, started recording their debut album Revelations of a Whiskey Soaked Past.

The album hit number one and finished the day at number two in the chart, with the album ranked 20th overall in all genres.

Mr Lingus said the album is a story about feeling the strains on finding love, having one’s heart torn out and rebuilding back up again to maybe learn from their mistakes.

The album, recorded at Hogans Music Attic Studio in Newbury, features a mix of music, ranging from heavy southern American tracks, blues rock influence, and a few ballads, one with a Latino twist.

Mr Lingus said the album’s success proved that “good hearty, original rock music” was not dead just yet in the UK.

He said: “We expected a few of the locals to purchase and a few of our fans who are on our Facebook page, and that was about it.

“To hit number one was just the most amazing experience and feeling, which also borderlined with complete shock.”

The band’s social media page kicked into gear with people sharing the news, comments and pictures of the album’s rise.

Mr Lingus said: “We knew it would probably only be for a few hours, but we were just amazed at the overwhelming support from all our fans, especially given that we have only played a few local shows.

“We ended the day second, but beating the likes of Metallica’s new album, Queen and Robbie Williams was just simply amazing.

“We would very much like to thank all our fans for helping us achieve the impossible, and for their continued support of getting the news about our album out there.

“It’s been a great year for us, and we could not have done it without them.”