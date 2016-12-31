go

TSB boost for West Berks Food Bank

THE TSB bank branches in Newbury and Hungerford have donated £250 to the West Berks Foodbank.

The charity was established to help local people in crisis by giving them food, but also by listening to their problems and suggesting practical solutions.

Bank manager at the TSB in Hungerford, Janine Rooney, said: “Being part of our local community is really important to us at TSB and so we’re delighted to be able to help the West Berks Foodbank with this donation.

Bank manager at the TSB in Newbury, Melanie Knapp, said: “We chose to donate this money to the West Berks Foodbank because of the important work they do to support the people in our community who have least, at the time they most need help and have nowhere else to go.”

  • RetiredGranma

    31/12/2016 - 17:05

    How about people having enough money not to have to go to these food banks. 2017 tomorrow and these are accepted as an OK way to help those one low incomes is deplorable. Victorian values .

