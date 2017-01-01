go

Newbury scout group use Christmas classic as inspiration to help needy

Foodbank donation based on '12 Days of Christmas '

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Newbury scout group use Christmas classic as inspiration to help needy

A NEWBURY Scout group took inspiration from a classic festive song to help those less fortunate this Christmas.

The 3rd Newbury Scout Group held a 12 Days of Christmas appeal with parents and youngsters asked to each donate 12 items towards West Berks Foodbank.

The donation weight was a massive 203kg in total and went towards supporting 183 Christmas meals.

Leader Michelle Elliott said: “As leaders we feel it is extremely important to teach the children about giving and not just receiving, especially at this time of year.

“In the true spirit of Scouting we have delivered a positive impact locally, making Christmas a little brighter for everyone who has given as well as those who will receive items from the 12 Days of Christmas.

“It certainly has been the season of goodwill.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Sixty-year-old man dies in Highclere collision

Sixty-year-old man dies following Highclere collision

Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham Business Park

Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham business park

Two Newbury women recognised in 2017 New Year Honours List

Two Newbury women recognised in 2017 New Year Honours List

Council set to refuse plans for 2,000 homes at Sandleford

Council set to refuse plans for 2,000 homes at Sandleford

News

Newbury scout group use Christmas classic as inspiration to help needy
News

Newbury scout group use Christmas classic as inspiration to help needy

Foodbank donation based on '12 Days of Christmas '

 
Happy New Year to all of our readers
News

Happy New Year to all of our readers

 
News

Burghfield's Olympic diver Chris Mears appointed MBE

 
News

Two Newbury women recognised in 2017 New Year Honours List

 
News

The 10 most viewed stories on newburytoday in 2016

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive