Newbury scout group use Christmas classic as inspiration to help needy

A NEWBURY Scout group took inspiration from a classic festive song to help those less fortunate this Christmas.

The 3rd Newbury Scout Group held a 12 Days of Christmas appeal with parents and youngsters asked to each donate 12 items towards West Berks Foodbank.

The donation weight was a massive 203kg in total and went towards supporting 183 Christmas meals.

Leader Michelle Elliott said: “As leaders we feel it is extremely important to teach the children about giving and not just receiving, especially at this time of year.

“In the true spirit of Scouting we have delivered a positive impact locally, making Christmas a little brighter for everyone who has given as well as those who will receive items from the 12 Days of Christmas.

“It certainly has been the season of goodwill.”