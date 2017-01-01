Happy New Year to all of our readers

EVERYONE at newburytoday.co.uk and the Newbury Weekly News would like to wish all of our readers a very happy and prosperous New Year! What will 2017 bring? Make sure to let us know of any stories or events throughout 2017 by contacting the newsdesk by calling (01635) 886627 or emailing newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk Also, don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @NewburyToday and keep checking our Newbury Today Facebook page for news updates throughout the week.