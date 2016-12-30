Man who died in Highclere collision is named

THE courier driver who died in a collision on the A343 at Highclere on Wednesday has been named by police.

Ian Sainsbury, 60, from Fyfield, was driving a Mercedes Sprinter van which collided with a tree between Three Legged Cross and the Yew Tree pub at 4.31am on December 28.

Sadly, he died at the scene.

A message from Hampshire Constabulary read: "Mr Sainsbury’s family would like to thank people for their support and kind words at this difficult time.

"They would now ask that people respect their privacy as the family move forward together."