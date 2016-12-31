Two Newbury women recognised in 2017 New Year Honours List

TWO Newbury women have been recognised in the 2017 New Year Honours List.

Susan Ann Kitchener (pictured), from Newbury, was awarded an MBE for voluntary service.

Mrs Kitchener is the retired manager of the Fair Close Day Centre in Newbury and also volunteers with the distribution of packages for the Newbury Weekly News Over 80s Parcel Fund.

Mrs Pauline Mary Wiltshire, also from Newbury and a volunteer at Silver Eagle, Barclay’s Digital Eagles, was awarded a BEM for voluntary service to Digital Inclusion in Berkshire.

