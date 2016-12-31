go

Burghfield's Olympic diver Chris Mears appointed MBE

Former Willink pupil rewarded for heroics in Rio

Burghfield's Olympic diver Chris Mears awarded MBE

BURGHFIELD'S Olympic diver Chris Mears and his dive partner Jack Laugher have been rewarded for their heroics in Rio baby being recognised in the 2017 New Year Honours List.

The two men made history by becoming the first British divers to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport.

Mears, a former Willink School pupil, came back to Burghfield after his success at the 2016 games where he signed autographs and posed for pictures (above).

For more see next week's Newbury Weekly News.

 

