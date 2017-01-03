go

M4 car fire between Newbury and Theale

Blaze melts motorway emergency telephone box

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Bradfield farm outbuilding 50 per cent destroyed in fire

A DRIVER had a lucky escape in a car fire on the M4 between Newbury and Theale last night (Mon).

Two pumps from Newbury were joined by a third from Hungerford, after a black VW Golf burst into flames at around 8pm on the M4 eastbound between junctions 13 and 12.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze on the hard shoulder.

No-one was hurt.

The fierce blaze melted an adjacent motorway emergency telephone box.

The inside lane of the M4 was closed during the incident.

The cause was put down to a mechanical, or electrical failure. 

Firefighters left the scene at 9pm

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham Business Park

Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham business park

Two Newbury women recognised in 2017 New Year Honours List

Two Newbury women recognised in 2017 New Year Honours List

Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one

Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one

Bus bursts into flames in Woolton Hill

Bus bursts into flames in Woolton Hill

News

M4 car fire between Newbury and Theale
News

M4 car fire between Newbury and Theale

Blaze melts motorway emergency telephone box

 
Woodspeen gala dinner raises more than £40,000 for charity
News

Woodspeen gala dinner raises more than £40,000 for charity

Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support boosted by inspirational story

 
News

Council could give away land to solve affordable homes issue

2comments

 
News

Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one

 
News

Education charity launches partnership with Newbury business

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive