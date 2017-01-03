M4 car fire between Newbury and Theale

A DRIVER had a lucky escape in a car fire on the M4 between Newbury and Theale last night (Mon).

Two pumps from Newbury were joined by a third from Hungerford, after a black VW Golf burst into flames at around 8pm on the M4 eastbound between junctions 13 and 12.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze on the hard shoulder.

No-one was hurt.

The fierce blaze melted an adjacent motorway emergency telephone box.

The inside lane of the M4 was closed during the incident.

The cause was put down to a mechanical, or electrical failure.

Firefighters left the scene at 9pm