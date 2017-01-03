Can you help this bear find its owner?

go

The white sparkly toy was found in a puddle at Newbury Retail Park on Monday morning (January, 2). 

Woolton Hill resident Jean Maye found the bear on the Homebase side of the retail park and wants to reunite it with it's owner.

She said: "The bear was probably a Christmas present and is quite sparkly. I've washed the dirt from it's back so it's all ready to go. 

"Puddle bear, currently in foster bear care, desperately seeks her owner."

If you can help reunite bear and owner contact newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk 

