Young crossbreed makes new year resolution

go

A YOUNG crossbreed has made a new year resolution to find a family to call her own.

Eight-month-old Wispa is an exuberant, young crossbreed who is full of life and energy.

Nicki Barrow, Rehoming Centre manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, said Wispa loved socialising and playing games with her doggy pals at the rehoming centre:

“This high-spirited young girl particularly loves running; although she is equally happy playing with her toys and can happily amuse herself on her own or playing fetch with her canine carers,” said Ms Barrow.

“Wispa is extremely clever and she is picking up her training very quickly. Ideally, Wispa is looking for a family that will support her through her adolescent years and help her become a lovely, fully-grown family dog. She will benefit from all basic puppy training. Wispa could potentially live with another dog(s) and children over 12 years of age.”

If you are interested in offering Wispa the loving home that she deserves, then please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

Dogs Trust Newbury is located at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, Berks, RG20 0HR.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for nearly 17,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Ireland.

