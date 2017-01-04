Question mark over safety of Burghfield canal bridge

A QUESTION mark hovered over the safety of a Burghfield canal bridge today (Wed), following a water leak at the weekend.

According to West Berkshire Council's traffic and road safety department, the Burghfield Road, at the canal bridge, was re-opened at 1.30pm today (Wed).

This followed a road closure for the repair of the mains leak, since completed.

Prior to the re-opening, the bridge was also assessed for safety, according to the council.

Earlier today, and during the road closure, a temporary diversion was in place, via the A4 to Padworth and then the A340 to Aldermaston.

Light vehicles were also temporarily diverted along Hangar Road and Station Road, Theale.

PHOTOGRAPH - GOOGLE