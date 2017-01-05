IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a damning report has highlighted serious errors over the handling of the Greenham Control Tower project.

In other news, a young man from Greenham has appeared in court accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Also this week, thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of a Thatcham mum-to-be who died just before Christmas in 2015.

Meanwhile, people from West Berkshire who were recognised in the New Year's Honours list have spoken of their pride.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, there is consternation over a council report which claims the Environment Agency plans to scrap a £200,000 flood alleviation project for Great Shefford.

In Thatcham this week, should residents pay more than £20,000 to keep West Berkshire's libraries open?

And on the Hampshire pages, villagers promised permits before Christmas to use West Berkshire tips are facing a further set back.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.