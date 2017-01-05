8-year-old boy suffers serious injuries in collision near Brimpton Common

Suspected illegal immigrants detained at Greenham Business Park
AN EIGHT-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a two vehicle collision on a hill near Brimpton Common yesterday (Wed) afternoon.
According to Hampshire Constabulary, police were called at 12.23pm to a two-vehicle collision on Ashford Hill involving a blue Mini and Ford Fiesta.
The female driver of the mini had two passengers who were children.
One of the children, an 8-year-old boy, suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital.
The other child, a 2-year-old boy, and the female driver suffered minor injuries.
The male driver of the red Ford Fiesta was uninjured.
