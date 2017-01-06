go

A fabulous foggy photo

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

IT has been a bit foggy recently – as this week’s My Newbury photo shows.

 Newbury Weekly News reader Edward McNaghten took the picture from the downs above West Woodhay, which shows the view northwards towards Newbury.

The water tower at Wash common is just visible through the fog.

Why not take some inspiration from this and send the Newbury Weekly News and Newburytoday some of your photographs?

They can be of anything – the weather, events you are attending or even what’s happening in and around West Berkshire.

If you have a picture that you would like to submit for consideration, please send it to dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk.

Alternatively, send it to our twitter account @newburytoday using #MyNewbury, but please remember to let us know where the picture was taken and, crucially, by whom.

They may then be published online on www.newburytoday.co.uk, or in the Newbury Weekly News, The Newbury and Thatcham Advertiser and our Facebook page.  

 

