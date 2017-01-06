Man jailed for using stolen bank card

A MAN has been given a prison sentence for using a woman’s stolen bank card.

Victim Elizabeth Haygreen parked her Ford Mondeo car in Compton and locked the doors.

However when she returned, a window had been smashed and her purse, handbag and iPhone had been stolen, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, December 22.

Sarah McKay, prosecuting, said that Ms Haygreen later rang her bank to cancel her cards, but by then, £180 had been withdrawn by someone other than herself.

In the dock was 48-year-old Michael Anthony Iles.

He admitted six charges of fraudulently using a debit card in Tadley, Burghfield, Theale and Tilehurst, plus one of receiving a stolen debit card, all on January 22, 2016.

He has numerous previous convictions, mainly for offences of dishonesty, the court heard.

Ms McKay said Mr Iles had used the ‘contactless’ facility on the card to buy goods in villages surrounding his home in the Calcot area.

Mr Iles is currently resident in HM Prison Bullingdon, in Oxfordshire, the court heard, where he is serving a two-year sentence for burglary.

Tim Morgan, defending, said his client was a father and grandfather of two who wanted to go straight when he was released.

He added: “He did not steal the card himself. He told police that a woman named Anna Smith gave him the card. She owed him money and he did not ask questions about where the card came from although, of course, he knew it was dishonest.”

Magistrates sentenced Mr Iles to five weeks’ imprisonment.

He was also ordered to pay a victim services surcharge of £80 upon his release from prison.