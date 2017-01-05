Man suffers serious leg injuries in Newbury gas cylinder explosion

A MAN suffered serious leg injuries in an explosion involving a gas cylinder at a Newbury commercial vehicle dealership this morning (Thurs).

One fire engine from Dee Road Fire Station in Tilehurst was called at around 8.40am to Rygor Mercedes-Benz Commercial Dealership, in Hambridge Lane.

According to firefighters at the scene, a man was cutting open a 95 gallon steel drum, using oxy-acetylene equipment, before the explosion occurred.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were called at 8.45am and sent an ambulance crew, paramedic and emergency care response unit to the scene.

A man in his 50s was assessed and treated at the scene, before being taken by ambulance with serious lower leg injuries to the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford.

Firefighters cordoned off the area whilst making the scene and equipment safe and handed the incident over to police, before departing the scene.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) were called at 8.49am to the scene in Hambridge Lane, after a report that a cylinder had exploded injuring a man.

Police carried out an initial investigation before handing the incident over to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).



