Newbury woman dies aged 103

A NEWBURY woman who died aged 103 on New Year’s Day was believed to be among the town’s oldest residents.

Lillian Redding, who died at the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, was a former Newbury publican, with five generations of family.

Born in Chilton Foliat, she moved to Newbury aged three, and at the age of 14, she worked at the former Timothy Whites chemist, and later at Liptons grocers.

Married, aged 21, to Sidney, the couple went on to have five children – June, Shirley, Gill, Barry and Keith.

In 1949, the pair took over the former Eight Bells pub, in Bartholomew Street, later moving to St George’s Avenue.

Mr Redding died in 1983, shortly after their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mrs Redding continued to live in her home of 48 years in St Michael’s Road and enjoyed playing bingo every week with her friends at Fair Close Day Centre.

Funeral arrangements were still being finalised as the NWN went to press. A full obituary will be published in the coming weeks.