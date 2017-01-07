Meet Paul..the baby born in a bus stop on the A339

MEET baby Paul, the little man who just couldn’t wait to see the outside world.

Sharon Edwards, aged 35, and her husband Darrin, thought they had left enough time to get from their home in Wash Water to the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

However, it turned out Paul had other ideas – and was born on the front seat of his father’s Chrysler in a bus stop on the A339 near Burghclere on November 22 – two weeks before his due date.

Mrs Edwards said: “My waters broke in the car and on the way I said to Darrin ‘you are going to have to pull over because I’m in too much pain’.

“He phoned the ambulance and when they arrived the head was already showing.

“If they had been a few minutes later my husband would have had to deliver our son.

“He was a very relieved man when the paramedics showed up.”

Mother and baby were taken to hospital to be checked over and after being given the OK were allowed home later that day.

Fifty-year-old Mr Edwards, who works at Currys in Newbury Retail Park, said: “Paul’s head had started to appear and I was preparing myself to deliver him but at that split second the paramedics arrived – it was perfect timing.

“I thought I was going to have add midwife to my CV.”

He joked: “I wasn’t too worried about the car but fortunately I had leather seats.

“It was funny, during the madness I got a phone call from my boss because I was supposed to be at work. When I told him why I wasn’t, his reaction was brilliant.”

Remarkably, it is not the first time that mother of six Mrs Edwards hasn’t made it to hospital in time to give birth.

Her second-eldest son was born in the back of an ambulance at Wyevale Garden Centre, Thatcham, and two of her other children have been born at home.

Mrs Edwards said: “People are really shocked when we tell them the story and some don’t believe us, but then they see the pictures.

“The two paramedics who helped us were just brilliant and I want to say thank you to them.”