George Michael death not being investigated by major crimes unit, say police

THAMES Valley Police has countered claims that a major crime unit is investigating the death of pop star George Michael.
The 53-year-old died over Christmas at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire in what police said was an unexplained but non-suspicious incident.
National media outlets have today (Friday) claimed that a major crime investigation, normally launched to investigate murder and rape cases, is being conducted over the singer's death.
Major crime unit 'brought in' to investigate death of #GeorgeMichael at his #Oxfordshire home: https://t.co/mX3rMPgrXT pic.twitter.com/JHGqlHhuNr— ITV News Meridian (@itvmeridian) January 6, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Major crime cops to probe George Michael’s death over overdose fears https://t.co/Ou0mD6HXdn pic.twitter.com/dyM4xBSaa3— The Sun (@TheSun) January 6, 2017
Responding to the reports Thames Valley Police released the following statement: "Contrary to media reports today (6/1) this is not a Thames Valley Police Major Crime investigation.
"As part of Thames Valley Police's investigation on behalf of Oxfordshire Coroner into this unexplained but non-suspicious death officers are establishing facts which include taking statements.
"This is standard practice in cases such as this to allow the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death."
A Post Mortem examination said that the cause of the former Wham! singer's death was inconclusive and further tests would be carried out.
Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner ahead of an inquest.
