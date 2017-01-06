go

George Michael death not being investigated by major crimes unit, say police

Thames Valley force responds to national media claims surrounding singer's death

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

George Micheal death not being treated by major crimes unit, say police

THAMES Valley Police has countered claims that a major crime unit is investigating the death of pop star George Michael. 

The 53-year-old died over Christmas at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire in what police said was an unexplained but non-suspicious incident.

National media outlets have today (Friday) claimed that a major crime investigation, normally launched to investigate murder and rape cases, is being conducted over the singer's death.

 

Responding to the reports Thames Valley Police released the following statement: "Contrary to media reports today (6/1) this is not a Thames Valley Police Major Crime investigation.

"As part of Thames Valley Police's investigation on behalf of Oxfordshire Coroner into this unexplained but non-suspicious death officers are establishing facts which include taking statements.

"This is standard practice in cases such as this to allow the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death."

A Post Mortem examination said that the cause of the former Wham! singer's death was inconclusive and further tests would be carried out. 

Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner ahead of an inquest. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Cold Ash's historic pumping station to appear on tv tonight (Thursday)

Cold Ash's historic pumping station to appear on tv tonight (Thursday)

Online Thatcham fraudster who used fake pictures to dupe men is jailed

Online fraudster who used fake pictures to dupe men is jailed

Man suffers serious leg injuries in Newbury gas cylinder explosion

Man injured in incident at Newbury commercial vehicle dealership

Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one

Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one

News

Court
News

Girls' school 'facilities manager' cleared of child sex abuse

Crown court jury returns not guilty verdicts

 
George Michael's family release statement after his death
News

George Michael death not being investigated by major crimes unit, say police

Thames Valley force responds to national media claims surrounding singer's death

 
News

Inquiry to decide on 400-home plan near Vodafone HQ starts next week

3comments

 
News

A fabulous foggy photo

 
News

New Year's Day cycle event pulls in youngsters

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive