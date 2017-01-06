George Michael death not being investigated by major crimes unit, say police

THAMES Valley Police has countered claims that a major crime unit is investigating the death of pop star George Michael.

The 53-year-old died over Christmas at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire in what police said was an unexplained but non-suspicious incident.

National media outlets have today (Friday) claimed that a major crime investigation, normally launched to investigate murder and rape cases, is being conducted over the singer's death.

EXCLUSIVE: Major crime cops to probe George Michael’s death over overdose fears https://t.co/Ou0mD6HXdn pic.twitter.com/dyM4xBSaa3 — The Sun (@TheSun) January 6, 2017

Responding to the reports Thames Valley Police released the following statement: "Contrary to media reports today (6/1) this is not a Thames Valley Police Major Crime investigation.

"As part of Thames Valley Police's investigation on behalf of Oxfordshire Coroner into this unexplained but non-suspicious death officers are establishing facts which include taking statements.

"This is standard practice in cases such as this to allow the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death."

A Post Mortem examination said that the cause of the former Wham! singer's death was inconclusive and further tests would be carried out.

Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner ahead of an inquest.