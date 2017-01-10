Injured blackbird rescued by RSPCA

THIS female blackbird had a lucky escape after being rescued by the RSPCA.

The bird became stuck inside a suet ball holder which was hanging from a home in Welford yesterday (Thursday January 5).

She received minor injuries but is now recovering.

The RSPCA is now urging people to keep an eye on wildlife feeders in their garden to make sure animals and birds do not get stuck or injured.

Deputy Chief Inspector Sharon Chrisp said: “The gentleman at the house tried to free the bird but did not have any luck so called us straight away and we are grateful that he did.

“Thankfully she is ok, she was really shocked at the situation and me handling her but is recovering so should be ok, fingers crossed.”

“There is a larger hole at the top of the feeder where the fat balls are put, and this bird managed to get herself into the hole and work her way round after the food - but she got stuck.

“I wiggled her backwards to the hole and got her out. She managed to get away with superficial injuries to her wing and thankfully there were no broken bones.

“I was worried that because this was a stressful situation for her she may go in to shock so I popped her in a box in the dark and quiet to recover a little and within an hour she had perked up, which is a good sign.

“I took her to a nearby wildlife centre for treatment and we hope that she will make a full recovery and be returned to the wild soon.”

She added: “It is so lovely that people feed the wildlife in their garden - especially at this time of year when animals can find it tough to find food as the weather gets colder and the ground freezes.

“We would ask that people keep an eye on the feeders in their garden to make sure no animal has got themselves in a similar situation to this blackbird and got stuck.”

For more information on feeding garden birds, visit www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/inthewild/feedinggardenbirds