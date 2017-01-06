Girls' school 'facilities manager' cleared of child sex abuse

A FORMER facilities manager at a West Berkshire girls’ school has been cleared of sexually abusing a child.

As reported in this week's Newbury Weekly News, Graham Cracknell was employed at Downe House, a Cold Ash-based, independent boarding school for girls aged 11-18, at the time he was said to have committed the offences, a jury heard.

On Tuesday, January 3, his alleged victim sobbed as she described how he made her commit sex acts when she was aged between six and eight years old.

Rebecca Austin, prosecuting, said the 56-year-old carried out the assaults in the Newbury area during the late 1990s.

But this morning (Friday) a jury cleared Mr Cracknell, who now lives in Parc Bryn Rhos, Glanamman, Ammanford, Wales, of one charge of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child.

Pick up a copy of next week's NWN for the full story.