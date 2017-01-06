go

Girls' school 'facilities manager' cleared of child sex abuse

Crown court jury returns not guilty verdicts

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Court

A FORMER facilities manager at a West Berkshire girls’ school has been cleared of sexually abusing a child.

As reported in this week's Newbury Weekly News, Graham Cracknell was employed at Downe House, a Cold Ash-based, independent boarding school for girls aged 11-18, at the time he was said to have committed the offences, a jury heard.

On Tuesday, January 3, his alleged victim sobbed as she described how he made her commit sex acts when she was aged between six and eight years old.

Rebecca Austin, prosecuting, said the 56-year-old carried out the assaults in the Newbury area during the late 1990s.

But this morning (Friday) a jury cleared Mr Cracknell, who now lives in Parc Bryn Rhos, Glanamman, Ammanford, Wales, of one charge of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child.

Pick up a copy of next week's NWN for the full story.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Cold Ash's historic pumping station to appear on tv tonight (Thursday)

Cold Ash's historic pumping station to appear on tv tonight (Thursday)

Online Thatcham fraudster who used fake pictures to dupe men is jailed

Online fraudster who used fake pictures to dupe men is jailed

Man suffers serious leg injuries in Newbury gas cylinder explosion

Man injured in incident at Newbury commercial vehicle dealership

Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one

Newbury band's debut album rocks up at number one

News

Court
News

Girls' school 'facilities manager' cleared of child sex abuse

Crown court jury returns not guilty verdicts

 
George Michael's family release statement after his death
News

George Michael death not being investigated by major crimes unit, say police

Thames Valley force responds to national media claims surrounding singer's death

 
News

Inquiry to decide on 400-home plan near Vodafone HQ starts next week

3comments

 
News

A fabulous foggy photo

 
News

New Year's Day cycle event pulls in youngsters

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive