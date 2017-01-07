Time running out for Cold Ash school lollipopper funding

go

THE clock is ticking to find a lollipop person to keep children safe at Cold Ash St Mark’s.

The Cold Ash Hill school was awarded funding for a lollipop person to start patrolling the road, with the aim to have someone start in September.

Both the headteacher at St Mark’s, Sue Ball, and the chairman of governors, Neil Ralph, said that the role was needed to improve safety outside the school, as there had been a number of close calls. 

Cold Ash Parish Council also supported the scheme, but, speaking at a parish council meeting last month, parish councillor Katie Cameron said that no one had come forward in five months.

And she said that the funding would run out on January 31.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News earlier this year, Mrs Ball said the applicant would need to be reliable, friendly and be able to start as soon as possible.

St Mark’s was one of 20 schools to receive funding out of more than 6,000 primary schools that applied.

The campaign is run by Churchill Insurance, launched alongside PTA UK and supported by Road Safety GB.

Those looking to apply should contact the school office on (01635) 862600.

