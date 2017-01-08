Newbury teen's chopped locks benefit cancer charity

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl from Newbury has donated 11 inches of hair to help children undergoing treatment for cancer.

Mia Pounds has also raised more than £500 for The Little Princess Trust, which makes and provides wigs for youngsters with cancer.

The Trinity School pupil decided on the fundraiser at the beginning of December after hearing about a young boy who had just been diagnosed with cancer.

Mia’s mother, Danielle Pounds, who was there to provide moral support at Headroom Hairdressers in Inches Yard, said she was taken aback by how calm her daughter remained.

“She was a cool as a cucumber,” she said.

“She’s been growing it for six years and so I thought it would be more difficult for her.

“It was the most immensely proud moment of my life.

“It was all her own idea, just sitting round the dinner table one night and she said ‘I want to do something for someone else’, completely out of the blue.

“I am just so proud of her.”

On her JustGiving page, the charitable teen wrote: “To me cutting my hair is a tiny thing which is not going to break me down or make me feel weak, but for whoever receives one of these wigs they are going to feel on top of the world.”

To sponsor Mia visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mia-Pounds