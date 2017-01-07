Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

0480749 G0022 MRS M HORNBLOW, ABINGDON

£250

0160544 C0190 JUNE HAINES, MAIDENHEAD

£25

0508306 D5991 MRS G SKIRL, WOKINGHAM

0448084 F3015 MR TONY LYNN, TRING

0799108 F9307 MR PETER WILLIAMSON, TADLEY

0641511 C7924 MRS ND HALL, BAMPTON

0815069 H1859 MR ANTHONY MORGON, KIDLINGTON

0881617 H1616 MR P BRADLEY, READING

0557551 F2396 MR J M PATERSON, AYLESBURY

0659512 D9931 MRS DN KIPPAX, READING

0672879 E9878 LUCY DEXTER-ELISHA, READING

0500943 D3356 MR G SPERKO, OXFORD

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk